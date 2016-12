Aleppo, SANA – Three civilians were killed and 6 others were injured in a terrorist attack with rocket shells on al-Hamadaniyeh neighborhood in Aleppo city.

According to SANA reporter, terrorists in the southwestern countryside of Aleppo targeted with rocket shells al-Hamadaniyeh neighborhood, killing three civilians, injuring six others and causing material damage in the area.

Manar al-Frieh/Manal