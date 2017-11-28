Syrian Arab Republic delegation arrives in Geneva Wednesday  to participate in 8th round of intra-Syrian dialogue

Damascus, SANA- The delegation of the Syrian Arab Republic will arrive in Geneva on Wednesday to participate in the 8th round of the intra-Syrian dialogue, a source at Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said.

“ Following intensive contacts, held during the past two days between the Syrian and Russian sides, the Syrian Arab Republic decided to participate in the 8th round of the intra-Syrian dialogue in Geneva with a delegation headed by Syria’s permanent representative to UN Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari,” the source told SANA Tuesday.

On Monday, the UN Special Envoy to Syria, Staffan de Mistura, reiterated that the intra-Syrian dialogue in Geneva should be held without preconditions.

The Swiss city of Geneva hosted 7 rounds of the intra-Syrian talks, the last round was concluded on July 14th.

H. Zain/Ghossoun