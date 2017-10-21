Syrian Army restores security and stability to al-Qaryateen in Homs Countryside

Homs, SANA_ The Syrian Army, in cooperation with allied forces, on Saturday restored security and stability to al-Qaryateen city in the south-eastern countryside of Homs after the elimination of ISIS terrorist groups which earlier infiltrated into the city, SANA reporter said.

The military engineering units, according to the reporter, removed the explosive devices and mines planted by ISIS terrorists in houses, streets, squares and governmental institutions in the city.

Last September 27, about 300 ISIS terrorists moved from the areas close to al- Rukban to the city of Al-Qaryateen in the south-eastern countryside of Homs using dozens of SUVs vehicles. ISIS terrorists benefited of the highly accurate coordinates obtained through aerial reconnaissance of the US-led international alliance.

Ghossoun/