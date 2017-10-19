Army discovers Israeli-made weapons inside ISIS hideouts in al-Mayadeen

19 October، 2017

Deir Ezzor, SANA- Army units discovered large amounts of weapons, ammunition and explosive devices, some of which are Israeli- made in al-Mayadeen city in southeastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.

A field commander said the weapons included several kinds of heavy, medium and light weapons, some of which are of Israeli –made, mortars, ammunition, and NATO -made weapons and other European and western countries.

The commander added that the weapons also included armored and artillery equipment, large quantities of anti-armor ,  a 155 mm cannon  with a range of up to 40 km,  of NATO- made.

Shaza/Mazen

Check Also

President al-Assad receives letter from Iran’s Supreme Leader

Damascus, SANA – President Bashar al-Assad received on Thursday a letter from the Supreme Leader ...

Powered by sana | Designed by team to develop the software
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved