Army expands its control in eastern countryside of Homs

Homs, SANA – Units of Syrian Arab Army intensified their operations in chasing down the remnants of ISIS terrorists in the eastern countryside of Homs, expanding their control in the area and inflicting heavy losses upon in ranks and equipment upon ISIS.

A military source told SANA that army units operating in the eastern countryside of Homs expanded their control over the area to the north and west of Belas Mountains after they targeted ISIS gatherings and fortifications to the east of Shaer Mount in the eastern countryside of the city.

The source added that a number of ISIS terrorists were killed due to the army’s operations and their vehicles were destroyed.

Manar al-Freih / Hazem Sabbagh