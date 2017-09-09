Army seizes ammunition cache in eastern countryside of Salamiyeh

Hama, SANA – An army unit seized a large amount of heavy machineguns, ammunition and mortar rounds inside ISIS dens in the eastern countryside of Salamiyeh in Hama province.

SANA reporter in Hama said that an army unit found a command center, an ammunition cache and a workshop used for manufacturing ammunition and maintenance of weapons while it was combing Rasm al-Ahmar town in the eastern countryside of Salamiyeh after ISIS terrorists had been expelled from it.

The reporter added that the cache included hundreds of mortar rounds, tens of DShK machineguns and 23 mm machineguns.

M.al-Frieh/H. Said