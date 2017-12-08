Army establishes full control over new areas in Homs and Raqqa

Provinces, SANA- Army units, in cooperation with the backup forces, established full control over al-Sukhneh city, 70 km northeast of Palmyra in the eastern countryside of Homs province after

launching intensive operations against ISIS terrorist organizations.

A military source told SANA Saturday that large numbers of ISIS terrorists were killed and their weapons and equipment were destroyed in the army operations.

The source added that the army units, in cooperation with the backup forces, continued their operations to ensure safety of the

surrounding area and hunted the terrorists who fled away.

Meanwhile, the engineering units dismantled the mines and explosive devices planted by the terrorists inside the residential buildings and streets, according to the source.

Raqqa

Army units, in cooperation with the backup forces, continued successful operations in the depths of al-Badyia desert and conducted a night air drop 20 km behind the fronts of the ISIS terrorist organization to the south of al-Kadir town between Raqqa and Homs.

The army’s successful airdrop contributed to the advancement of the army units and the backup forces 21km to establish full

control over Khirbet Makman and al-Kadir town, and to the advancement 12 km to the southeast of Raqqa to establish control over Bei al-Rahoum village.

Huge numbers of the ISIS terrorists were killed in the operations, in addition to destroying 3 tanks, 17 machinegun-equipped vehicles and 7 cars rigged with explosives and two tanks and a number of artillery pieces were seized, the source said.

Deir Ezzor

Army units, backed by the Syrian Air Force, carried out operations against gatherings and movements of ISIS terrorists in Deir Ezzor city during the past 24 hours.

SANA’s reporter said that the Syrian Air Force launched airstrikes against sites, gatherings, and fortifications of ISIS terrorists in the area of al-Mawared, the surroundings of Talet Barouk and al-Thurdeh, and the village of al-Boughielieh in the western countryside of Deir Ezzor, killing and injuring many terrorists and destroying their vehicles.

The reporter noted that army units engaged in fierce clashes with ISIS terrorist groups which attacked military points near al-Boughielieh village in the western countryside of Deir Ezzor, thwarting the attack after killing many of the terrorists and destroying their vehicles.

Civil sources in Deir Ezzor countryside said that a number of ISIS terrorists including leaders fled Mo Hassan city, among them Ahmed al-Ali al-Haj and Abd Almotalib al-Ali al-Haj.

Two terrorist leaders named Tamam al-Mihwes and Raed al-Mihwes also fled with their families from al-Bo Omar village with large sums of money that were in their possession.