Army establishes control over al-Bugheiliya village in Homs

Provinces, SANA -Army units regained control over al-Bugheiliya village in the eastern countryside of Homs province.

A military source told SANA that army units restored control over al-Bugheiliya village, 4 km to the northeast of Jbab Hamad village in the eastern countryside of Homs, inflicting heavy losses upon ISIS terrorists.

The source added that the army’s engineering units are currently dismantling the IEDs and the booby traps which the terrorists had planted at the entrances to the village and between the houses before their escape deep into al-Badia (desert).

Army units, backed by the Air Force, carried out intensive operations against gatherings of ISIS terrorists in Deir Ezzor.

SANA reporter said that an army unit destroyed a munitions depot for ISIS terrorists in al-Bugheiliyeh village in the western countryside of Deir Ezzor, leaving many of the terrorists dead.

The reporter said that the army units, during the past hours, engaged in intermittent clashes with ISIS terrorist groups in the graveyards area, the surroundings of Deir Ezzor airport and Regiment 137, killing or injuring a number of terrorists and destroying their weapons.

The reporter noted that the Syrian Air Force launched air strikes against positions and movements of ISIS terrorists in the surroundings of al-Banorama area and Liwa al-Ta’min on the outskirts of Deir Ezzor city, inflicting heavy losses upon ISIS in personnel and equipment.