Army establishes control over strategic hill in Homs, kills a number of terrorists in Deir Ezzor

Provinces, SANA- Army and Armed Forces units operating in Deir Ezzor intensified the bombardments against gatherings and positions of ISIS terrorists in the city and the surrounding area.

SANA’s reporter in Deir Ezzor said that army units bombarded positions and fortifications of ISIS terrorists in the surroundings of al-Panorama, al-Panorama Bridge, the Electricity Company, and Liwa al-Tamin at the southern axis of Deir Ezzor city, and in the neighborhoods of al-Ommal and Huaijet Saqir and in al-Bughailiya village.

The reporter added that a number of ISIS positions and fortifications were destroyed in the process, and a number of terrorists were killed and others were injured.

Another army unit engaged in violent clashes with ISIS-affiliated terrorist groups which attacked military posts in the surroundings of Um Abboud hill southwest of Deir Ezzor city, inflicting heavy losses upon them in the personnel and equipment.

Homs

Meanwhile, Army units, in cooperation with their allies, destroyed the latest fortifications and gatherings of ISIS terrorist organization in a number of strategic hills north of the Third Station for pumping oil reaching Talet Qara al-Miskeh in the eastern countryside of Palmyra.

A military source told SANA that the army and its allies hunted ISIS terrorists in the depth of al-Badiya on the direction of Ark/al-Hel field.

The source added that the army units established control over a number of strategic hills north of the Third Station for pumping oil reaching Talet Qara al-Miskeh in the east of Palmyra, killing a number of the terrorists and destroying their equipment.

It said that the army units also established control over a number of points and strategic hills in the surroundings of Talet al-Ramameen , 8 KM west of al-Hel field in the eastern countryside of Palmyra.