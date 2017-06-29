Mhardeh power station out of service after a terrorist attack

28 June، 2017

Damascus, SANA- In new violation of the memorandum on de-escalation zones, the armed groups targeted with rocket shells Mhardeh power station, 25 km north of Hama city, breaking it off.

Assistant Director of Transport and Power Generation Corporation Fawaz al-Daher told SANA that due to the attack, the station went out of service and a power set of 300 MW came out of work.

He added that the rationing hours returned to some areas due to the attack after it was completely canceled in the holiday period.

Manar/Mazen

