Russia: US threats against the legitimate leadership in Syria unacceptable

Moscow, SANA- Russia has slammed as “unacceptable” the US threats against the legitimate leadership in Syria following a recent White House statement alleging that this leadership is planning a chemical attack.

“We heard about this statement. We don’t know what it’s based on. And, of course, we strongly disagree with the wording ‘another attack,’ The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Novosti agency on Tuesday.

“We also consider any similar threats to the legitimate leadership of the Syrian Arab Republic unacceptable,” Peskov stressed.

“The Syrian government cannot be held accountable for the April 4 chemical attack in Idleb province “because, as you know, despite all Russia’s demands, an unbiased international investigation of the previous tragedy has not been carried out,” he added.

However, he noted that a potential danger of repeated provocations with chemical weapons use in Syria still exists as there is evidence that ISIS terrorists possess such arms.

“Cases of chemical toxic substances’ use by ISIS terrorists have been repeatedly recorded. There is a potential threat of the repeat of such provocations. However, I repeat that I don’t possess exact information and I believe that my colleagues from special services and the Defense Ministry will share it [information] if they possess it.”

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer issued a statement claiming the US “has identified potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack that would likely result in the mass murder of civilians.”

Shaza/Ghossoun