42 civilians killed in US-led coalition new massacre in al-Mayadeen city in Deir Ezzor

Deir Ezzor, SANA- At least 42 civilians have been killed in a series of airstrikes by the US- led international coalition on al-Mayadeen city in the eastern country of Deir Ezzor.

Identical local and media sources said that warplanes of the so-called international coalition launched airstrikes on al-Mayadeen city on Tuesday, killing 42 civilians and injuring others.

On June 19, 12 civilians from one family were killed in a massacre committed by the coalition in Tal al-Shayer area near the Syrian-Iraqi borders in the southeastern countryside of Hasaka.

On June 9, the coalition also shelled the western parts of Raqqa city and the area between al-Mashlab and al-Sinaa neighborhoods, in addition to al-Sabahi neighborhood, using the internationally banned white phosphorus bombs, killing 17 persons.

Since it was illegally formed outside the jurisdiction of the U.N. Security Council in 2014, under the pretext of fighting ISIS, the alliance has been committing massacres against innocent civilians, killing hundreds of people and injuring others in the countryside of Raqqa, Deir Ezzor, Hasaka and Aleppo.

The coalition has failed to stop the spread of ISIS, making no real results on the ground due to its lack of serious intent and its lack of coordination with the Syrian government.

Shaza/Ghossoun