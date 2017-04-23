Army restores security to Halfayia and a number of villages in Hama, targets ISIS and al-Nusra in other areas

Provinces, SANA- A military source declared that security and stability were restored to Halfaya town and to a number of the neighboring villages in the northern countryside of Hama province after destroying the last gatherings of Jabhat al-Nusra in them.

The source told SANA that army units, in cooperation with the backing forces, carried out intensive operations against Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists, restoring security and stability to the towns and villages of Halfayia, Zalin, al-Wabida, Btaish, Zour al-Nasiryia and Zour Abu Zaid, and establishing control over Talet al-Nasiryia and Tal al-Mintar.

The source added that hundreds of terrorists were killed and injured and scores fled away leaving their arms behind them as the army seized 7 mortar launchers, two machinegun-equipped vehicles and a huge amount of varied ammunition.

The source said that 58 vehicles, 3 ammunition caches, 3 tanks and a booby-trapped vehicle were also destroyed in the operations, indicating that the engineering units are dismantling the mines and the explosive devices planted by the terrorists at the streets and in the citizens’ houses.

Among the killed terrorists were Ahmed Said Doudi, Mahmoud Abdul-Razzaq Jarkas, Qasem Mohammad Amin, Yusuf al-Aboud, Hassan al-Aboud and Ismail Badran from the so-called “Jaish al-Nasser”, in addition to terrorists Eiad al-Naddaf and Kamal al-Dairi from the so-called “Jaish al-Ezza”.

Daraa

An army unit destroyed a vehicle belonging to Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists and killed a number of terrorists on the road between Ebtaa and al-Sheikh Miskin in the countryside of Daraa province, according to military source.

The source said that a number of terrorists were killed due to army’s concentrated strikes on their gatherings to the east of al-Wardat village in al-Lujat area to the north of Daraa city.

The source added that army units directed strikes on terrorists’ sites and fortifications in al-Talaibi Square, to the south of Khazan al-Karak, to the west of al-Nazihen Camp, and in Tariq al-Sadd neighborhood in Daraa al-Balad area in Daraa city, destroying fortified positions and killing a number of terrorists.

Deir Ezzor

Army units operating in Deir Ezzor Airport area engaged during the past few hours in heavy clashes with terrorist groups affiliated to ISIS that attacked the Airport from the direction of its eastern fence, according to SANA reporter.

The reporter said that a number of terrorists were killed or injured due to the clashes, in addition to destroying fortifications for ISIS in the area surrounding the 137th Brigade.

The reporter said that the Syrian Air Force carried out raids on ISIS movements near Raqqa Bridge, killing a number of terrorists, injuring many others and destroying 2 vehicles equipped with machineguns, while an army unit destroyed ISIS gatherings in the graveyards area south of Deir Ezzor city.

He also pointed out that another army unit shelled with artillery fire ISIS dens in Hawijit Saqar and Hatla village in the northern countryside of the province, inflicting heavy losses upon them in personnel and equipment.

Homs

Army units launched operations against gatherings and movements of ISIS terrorists to the east of al-Abtar Mount, al-Bareda, to the east of al- Qaryatayn, the area surrounding al- Qaryatayn Dam, Oum Sahrij village, and to the east of Jub al-Jarah in Homs province, a military source said.

The source said that the army’s operations resulted in destroying a number of vehicles, some of them equipped with machineguns.

The source added that a number of fortified positions were destroyed and many terrorists were killed as a result of the army’s operations targeting the gatherings and fortifications for Jabhat al-Nusra in al-Amiria village and to the southwest of Talbiseh in the northern countryside of the province.

