Army destroys position and gatherings of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in Hama and Daraa

Hama, SANA-Backed by the army air force, army units destroyed a position and hotbeds of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in the framework of the military operation carried out in cooperation with the backing forces against terrorists’ gatherings in Hama northern countryside.

SANA reporter in Hama said that an army unit carried out bombardments against fortifications of the terrorists in al-Latamina town, 35 km to the northwest of Hama City.

The reporter added that a position of the terrorists was destroyed in the bombardments and terrorists Ahmed Talal and Samih al-Mahmoud were killed while others were injured.

An army unit also engaged in violent clashes with a terrorist group on the direction of Ma’ardes village to the north of Hama, killing a number of terrorists including one of their self-proclaimed leaders terrorist Mohammad al-Hammadi.

Daraa

A military source affirmed that more than 75 Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists were killed some of them of Saudi and Jordanian nationalities in operations carried out by the army units in Daraa southern province.

The source told SANA that army units engaged in violent clashes with terrorist groups which attacked with huge numbers the military posts in al-Manshieh in Daraa al-Balad.

The source added that 75 terrorists were killed in the clashes including suicide bombers and Saudi and Jordanian terrorists.

Among the killed Jordanian terrorists Abu al-Qa’aqa al-Tawhidi, Saudi terrorist Abu al-Hareth al-Jazrawi, and the self-proclaimed leader of the so-called “Majd al-Islam Battalion” terrorist Mohammad al-Abazid, and a self-proclaimed leader at the so-called “Liwa Tawhid al-Janoub” terrorist Khaled Mou’ataz al-Mahamid.

The source indicated that army units carried out intensive operations against gatherings and positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in the neighborhood of al-Bahhar , al-Arba’ain Park, and al-Sad road in Daraa al-Balad.

Two command centers, three rocket launchers, two mortar launchers and a nest of 14,5-mm machinegun were destroyed in the operations and scores of terrorists were killed.

R.J/ Ghossoun