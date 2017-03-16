Army regains full control over new areas east of Palmyra, destroys ISIS gatherings in Deir Ezzor

Provinces, SANA-Army and Armed Forces units continued on Thursday carrying out counter- terrorism operations across the country, killing many of terrorists.

Homs

Army units in cooperation with the supporting forces regained full control over al-Mazar Mountains chain and the transportation warehouses in the countryside of Palmyra city in Homs province and continued operations in pursuing

ISIS terrorists in the eastern countryside of the province.

A military source told SANA Thursday that the army units carried out military operations targeting ISIS terrorist gatherings in the eastern countryside of Homs and established full control over al-Mazar Mountains chain, about 15km east of Palmyra and restored control over the transportation warehouses in the area.

The army operations eliminated scores of ISIS terrorists and destroyed their weapons, according to the source.

The army units dismantled the mines and explosive devices which the terrorists planted in the area.

Later, army units, in cooperation with the supporting forces, establish control over the mountain chain of al-Mostadira and the surrounding strategic points to the east of Tadmur (Palmyra) and are hunting down the remaining ISIS terrorists in the area.

Deir Ezzor

Army units destroyed gatherings and fortifications of ISIS terrorists in Deir Ezzor city.

SANA reporter said that an army unit carried out special operations against the command centers and fortifications of ISIS terrorists to the south of Brigade 137 at the southwestern skirts of the city, destroying three barricades, killing and injuring a number of the terrorists.

The reporter added that the army’s artillery opened heavy fires at the dens and movements of ISIS terrorists in the vicinity of Deir Ezzor airport, the areas of al-Thurda, al-Makabat, graveyards and talet Alloush, inflicting heavy losses upon terrorists in personnel and equipment.

Daraa

During continued operations in the southern Daraa province, units of the army killed and injured 34 Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in Daraa al-Balad area.

A military source told SANA that the army units carried out intensive operations against gatherings and fortifications of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in the neighborhoods of al-Kark, al-Seibeh, al-Bahar, al-Arbaeen, Haret al-Bado, Haret al-Fern and in the surroundings of al-Masri roundabout in Daraa al-Balad area.

The operations resulted in the death of 14 terrorists, in addition to injuring 20 others and destroying 7 command centers and a vehicle equipped with a 14.5 mm machinegun.