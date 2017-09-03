The army restores main drinking water station in Aleppo

Provinces, SANA-Units of army killed a number of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists to the south of al-Nazhiheen camp and to the east of Talha bin al-Zubair school in Daraa al-Balad and in Um al-Mayadin and Naima in Daraa and its countryside.

Earlier, the army units carried out military operations on Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists’ gatherings and fortifications in Daraa city and its countryside, inflicting heavy losses upon its members.

A military source told SANA Wednesday that an army unit clashed severely with terrorist groups affiliated to Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization and restored control over blocks of buildings in Daraa al-Balad area in Daraa province after eliminating many terrorists and destroying their weapons and ammunition.

The source added that other army units targeted the terrorists’ fortifications and hotbeds south of al-Yarmouk School, northeast of the post-office building and in the surrounding of al-Masri roundabout, killing a number of them and destroying their positions.

In the northern countryside, an army unit killed a number of terrorists and destroyed their fortifications and weapons after targeting their gatherings and hideouts in Tal Mutawaq al-Saghir in the surrounding of Inkhel city and to the east of Izraa city.

Aleppo

Meanwhile, units of army restored the first and second stations of drinking water in the south-eastern side of al-Khafseh which feed Aleppo with water.

Units of the army also, in cooperation with backing forces, restored security and stability to 19 villages and towns in Aleppo eastern countryside, killing a large number of ISIS terrorists.

Hama

More than 70 of Jabhat al-Nusra and the ISIS terrorists were killed and injured in the continued operations carried out by the Syrian Arab army against the Takfiri terrorism in the countryside of Hama and Idleb .

The army air force carried out intensive airstrikes against gatherings and infiltration positions o ISIS terrorists in the villages of al-Boeida Qlieb al-Thour and al-Lweibda in Hama countryside.

More than 40 terrorists were killed and injured in the airstrikes, in addition to destroying 7 of their vehicles, some of which equipped with a 23mm-machinegun.

SANA reporter in Hama said that an army unit carried out intensive bombardments against positions of the terrorist groups in al-Latamineh town in the northern countryside, in addition to destroying one of their ammunition stores and a number of their vehicles.

The reporter added that 13 Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists were killed and more than 15 others were injured and one of their vehicles was destroyed in operations carried out by the army in the town of Kafr Zita and al-Sayyiad Village.

Army units also killed 6 Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists and injured 7 others in intensive bombardments carried out in al-Masasnieh village and in the eastern part of Mourek city.

An army unit killed at least one Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists and injured others in al-Azwar area along with destroying one of their vehicles in Taybet al-Imam city in the northern countryside of Hama.

Meanwhile, an army unit killed 5 Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in a special operation on the outskirts of Khan Sheikhoun city.

Homs

Units of army targeted gatherings and fortifications of Jabhat al-Nusra and ISISI in Homs eastern and northern countryside.

A military source told SANA that an army unit carried out strikes against terrorists in Assama’alil viallge and in al-Rastan, killing a number of the terrorists.