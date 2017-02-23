4 people killed, 12 injured in terrorist shelling attacks in Daraa, Sweida and Damascus Countryside

Provinces, SANA – Two citizens were killed a terrorist rocket attack on Harasta Suburb in Damascus Countryside.

A source at Damascus Countryside Police Command told SANA that 2 persons were killed and 10 others were injured when terrorists positioned in Eastern Ghouta fired 9 rocket shells on Harasta Suburb.

The source added that the attack also caused material damage to citizens’ properties.

Meanwhile in Daraa province, SANA reporter said that a woman was killed in a terrorist attack with shells on al-Matar neighborhood in the city of Daraa.

Another person was injured in the shelling attack, which was launched by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists.

On Monday, three people were killed and two others were injured due to terrorist rocket attacks on the National Hospital and residential neighborhoods in Daraa city.

In Sweida, a girl was killed when terrorist organizations fired mortar shells on Bakka village in the southwestern countryside of the province.

SANA reporter said that terrorists positioned in the eastern countryside of Daraa and Busra city fired 7 mortar shells on Bakka village in the southwestern countryside of Sweida, claiming the life of 4-year-old girl, who was playing in front of her home.

The attack also injured another person and caused material damage to a number of houses.

