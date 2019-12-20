Fallouh: Top political hypocrisy when some Security Council members talk about a humanitarian crisis in Syria while they launch aggression on its people

New York, SANA-Acting Charge de-Affairs of Syria’s permanent mission to the UN, Louay Fallouh, said that the top political and moral hypocrisy is that when some sides at UN Security Council talk about a humanitarian crisis in Syria while they launch aggression and impose siege on its people.

Fallouh, during a UN Security council session following a veto used by Russia and China against a draft resolution, submitted by Germany, Belgium and Kuwait about transporting humanitarian aid to Syria which exploits the situation in the country and violates its sovereignty, said that Syria thanks the countries that foiled the draft resolution submitted by the so-called “humanitarian co-penholders”, a step that preserves principles of the international law and UN convention.

He added that the draft resolution submitted by the so-called “humanitarian co-penholders” about Syria has depended on a marketing campaign in which representatives of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) manipulated with the numbers and statements.

Fallouh added that Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization in Idelb takes the constituents of its continuation from the support of the Turkish regime to it and from its control on the humanitarian aid that enters through the Turkish territories.

He said that the new crossing proposed by “humanitarian co-penholders” to enter aid to Syria serves the targets of the aggression launched by the Turkish regime on the Syrian territories.

Falloh wondered why some security council members and the so-called “humanitarian co-penholders” remain silent towards the US occupation forces’ looting of the Syrian gas and oil.

He called for immediately lifting the unilateral, coercive economic measures imposed on the Syrian people.

