Air defenses repel Israeli rocket attack on surroundings of Damascus, shoot down most rockets

Damascus, SANA – The Syrian Arab Army’s air defenses repelled an Israeli rocket attack on the surroundings of Damascus before midnight, shooting down most of them before they could reach their targets.

A military source told SANA that at 11:30 PM on Saturday, air defenses detected hostile targets approaching from above the Golan towards the surroundings of Damascus, and the attack was dealt with immediately and efficiently, destroying most of the Israeli rockets before they could reach their targets,