Air defenses repel Israeli rocket attack on surroundings of Damascus, shoot down most rockets

25 August، 2019

Damascus, SANA – The Syrian Arab Army’s air defenses repelled an Israeli rocket attack on the surroundings of Damascus before midnight, shooting down most of them before they could reach their targets.

A military source told SANA that at 11:30 PM on Saturday, air defenses detected hostile targets approaching from above the Golan towards the surroundings of Damascus, and the attack was dealt with immediately and efficiently, destroying most of the Israeli rockets before they could reach their targets,

Check Also

Culture Ministry announces Culture Days program on sidelines of Damascus International Fair

Damascus, SANA- Culture Ministry announced the program of the Culture Days event due to be …

Powered by sana | Designed by team to develop the softwarethemetf
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved