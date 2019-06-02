The army destroys Jabhat al-Nusra dens in Idleb countryside

Idleb, SANA_ Syrian Arab Army units responded to the attacks of the terrorist groups on the military points tasked with protecting safe villages adjacent to the southern countryside of Idleb.

SANA reporter said that the army units on Sunday carried out intensive artillery and missile strikes on the dens of “Jabhat al-Nusra” terrorists and groups affiliated to it in Medan Ghazal and al- Habbit villages in Idleb countryside.

The reporter added that the strikes inflicted direct losses upon al-Nusra terrorists and destroyed their dens and fortified positions from which they were attacking safe villages.

On Saturday, the army units conducted precision strikes on dens of al-Nusra terrorists in southern Idleb, killing and wounding many of them in response to their repeated attacks on safe areas in Hama countryside.

