Hama, SANA-Material damage was caused on Sunday due to a terrorist attack with shells in Jorin village in the far northwestern countryside of Hama.

SANA’s reporter said that terrorist organizations positioned in a number of the villages in the southwestern countryside of Idleb targeted Jorin village, about 97 km to the northwest of Hama, with five artillery shells, causing material damage.

Manar al-Frieh/Manal