Terrorist groups destroy al-Twaineh Bridge in Hama countryside

Hama, SANA- In framework of targeting the infrastructure and citizens’ houses, over the past few hours, terrorist groups destroyed al-Twaineh bridge in Hama northern countryside.

SANA reporter in Hama said that terrorist groups on Wednesday morning destroyed al-Twaineh Bridge, 2 km to the west of al-Madiq Castle in the northern countryside after they planted huge amounts of high explosive materials in different parts of the bridge.

The reporter added that al-Twaineh Bridge is considered the third bridge destroyed by terrorist groups after the bridges of al-Sharyia and Beit Ras in al-Ghab Plain.

