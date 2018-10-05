Damascus: New phase of aggression on Syria has begun with original enemies after defeating agents

Damascus, SANA-Foreign and Expatriates Ministry affirmed that the Israeli aggression on Syrian territories came within the framework of the aggressive approach of the Zionist entity and in response to the defeat of its tools of the terrorist groups.

In the framework of the aggressive approach of the Zionist entity and in respose to the defeat of its tools of terrorist groups , it targeted with a number of missiles some military sites where most of the missiles were repelled efficiently by the air defense of the Syrian Arab Army, an official source at the Ministry told SANA.

The source said that “the direct aggression of the Zionist entity and its supporters indicates that a new phase of the aggression against Syria has begun with the original enemies after the defeat of the agents,” adding that the Syrian Arab Army will confront them.

The source concluded by saying that the aggressive behavior of the Zionist entity will not succeed in reviving the defeated conspiratorial project in Syria rather it will only increase tension in the region, which poses a serious threat to international peace and security.

Manar al-Freih/Rasha Milhem