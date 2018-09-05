Syrian air defenses intercept two Israeli missiles and destroy them in al-Keswa

9 May، 2018

 

Damascus Countryside, SANA – The Syrian air defenses Tuesday night intercepted two Israeli missiles and destroyed them in al-Keswah area in Damascus Countryside, a military source told SANA.

The source added that the new Israeli aggression coincided with the progress made by the Syrian army in its operations against terrorist organizations in al-Hajar al-Aswad area as a step towards full cleanse of the surroundings of Damascus city from any terrorist presence.

On April 14th, the army’s air defenses confronted a tripartite aggression launched by the US, Britain and France against several Syrian sites and shot down the majority of missiles.

