Five injured in terrorist mortar attack on al-Tadamon neighborhood in Damascus

Damascus, SANA- Five civilians were injured by terrorists’ mortar attack on al-Tadamon neighborhood in Damascus.

A source at Damascus Police Command said that terrorist groups from Daesh (ISIS) and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organizations positioned in al-Hajar al-Aswad area and al-Yarmouk Camp on Friday fired a shell on the citizens’ houses in al-Tadamon neighborhood, injuring five civilians and causing material damage.

The source added that the terrorists fired a rocket shell which did not explode in Barzeh area.

On Thursday, Four civilians were martyred, 52 others were injured when Daesh (ISIS) and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists fired 12 shells on the citizens’ houses in al-Tadamon, al-Qadam, al-Zahira neighborhoods and the outskirts of al-Yarmouk Camp in Damascus.

SANA reporter said that army units dealt blows to the sources of the attack, destroying terrorists’ positions and mortar launching pads and inflicting heavy losses upon them in arms and personnel.

Shaza/Ghossoun