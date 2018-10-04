China warns against using force or anticipating results on alleged use of chemical weapons in Douma

Beijing, SANA-Chinese Foreign Ministry called for conducting a “comprehensive, objective and impartial investigation” into the alleged use of chemical weapons in Douma, warning of the consequences of the use of force on the basis of accusations.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said that before a “comprehensive, impartial and objective investigation” had been conducted into the incident, no party should “prejudge the results and come to conclusions randomly.”

He added that his country was “opposed to the wanton use of force or threat of force” and that “military means will lead us nowhere.”

Manar/Mazen