Evacuation of Jaish al-Islam terrorists from Douma continues

Damascus Countryside, SANA- All measures and preparations to evacuate the 4th batch of the terrorists of Jaish al-Islam and their families from Douma city in eastern to Jarablos city in Aleppo countryside under the supervision of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) have been completed.

SANA correspondent at al-Wafadeen camp corridor said Thursday that a large number of buses gathered on Harasta highway in preparation for entering Douma to transport more terrorists and their families to a gathering point and then to transport them to Jarablos.

The correspondent added that the evacuation process of the terrorists and their families from Douma is continued.

The correspondent said the terrorists will hand over their heavy and medium arms to the state, in addition to settling the status of those who want to stay in the city and releasing all the abductees, including the civilians and military personnel and turning over the bodies of martyrs, paving the way for the return of the state institutions to the city.

H.Zain/Ghossoun