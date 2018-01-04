News on reaching an agreement on the exit of the terrorists from Douma

Damascus Countryside, SANA- The process of evacuating “Failaq al-Rahman” terrorists from Douma city in Eastern Ghouta to Idleb began around noon on Sunday, and there is information about reaching an agreement for having “Jaish al-Islam” terrorists exit Douma to Jarablos.

SANA’s correspondent at al-Wafidin Camp at the outskirts of Douma said that a number of buses and vehicles belonging to the Red Crescent are gathering near the safe corridor leading to al-Wafidin Camp in preparation to enter Douma and begin transporting Failaq al-Rahman terrorists to Idleb.

This comes less than 24 hours after the Syrian Arab Army declared the towns of Zamalka, Erbin, Ein Tarma, and Jobar clear of terrorism after the exit of all terrorists and their families from them to Idleb. More than 41,000 terrorists and their family members exited Eastern Ghouta during the past 8 days.

The correspondent said that an agreement was reached to have Jaish al-Islam leave Douma and go to Jarablos, while those who remain will have their legal status settled and the state establishments will return in full to Douma city.

The agreement also stipulates for the terrorists to turn over all civilian and military abductees and the bodies of martyrs, along with handing over their heavy and medium weapons to the state, the correspondent added.

R. Milhem/Ghossoun / Hazem Sabbagh