Two civilians martyred, three injured in terrorist attacks with shells in Damascus

Damascus, SANA – A woman and her daughter were martyred and three other civilians were injured due to terrorist attacks with shells on the residential neighborhood of Damascus.

A source at Damascus Police Command said that a rocket shell fired by terrorist organizations positioned in Eastern Ghouta landed on civilians’ houses in al-Hajibia area in al-Shaghour neighborhood, claiming the lives of a woman and her daughter.

Two other civilians were injured and material damage was caused to properties as a result of a terrorist attack with a rocket shell on al-Dwilia neighborhood.

Another shell landed on St. Josef Church in the same neighborhood, causing the injury of a civilian and material damage to the Church.

Meanwhile in Jaramana, a source at Damascus Countryside Police Command said that a shell fall in al-Homsi neighborhood in the city, which caused only material damage.

