Aleppo, SANA- One civilians was injured and huge material damage was caused to the citizens’ properties due to terrorist rocket shell attack on al-Nile Street neighborhood in Aleppo.

A source at Aleppo Police Command said that the terrorist organizations fired 5 rocket shells on the local market area in al-Nile Street Neighborhood, injuring a civilian and causing material damage to the houses and properties.

H. Zain/ Ghossoun