Four civilians martyred, 26 injured in terrorist shelling attacks on Damascus and its surroundings

11 March، 2018

Damascus, SANA – Four civilians were martyred and 26 others were injured when Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization and affiliated groups positioned in Ghouta targeted with shells residential neighborhoods in Damascus and its surroundings.

A source at Damascus Countryside Police Command said that terrorists on Sunday fired a rocket shell on a passenger minibus in Jaramana city, martyring four civilians and injuring ten others.

The terrorist organizations fired nine shells on the surroundings of al-Assad residential suburb, causing material damage, the source added.

Meanwhile, a source at Damascus Police Command said that Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists targeted with two shells al-Qemarieh neighborhood, injuring three civilians, while a shell fell on a house in Barzeh neighborhood, injuring two women.

The source added that terrorists also fired 20 shells on the surroundings of al-Abassiyeen, Arnous Square and the neighborhoods of Bab Touma, al-Qassaa, al-Bzorieh, al-Hamedieh, al-Shaghour and Rukn Eddien, injuring five civilians and causing material damage.

A rocket shell also landed on the vicinity of al-Jahez Park, causing injuries for six civilians and causing material damage to nine cars.

