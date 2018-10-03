A woman and her three children martyred while trying to exit through safe corridor

Damascus, SANA- Terrorist from Jabhat al-Nusra and the affiliated groups, positioned in Eastern Ghouta in Damascus Countryside, on Saturday opened fire on families while they were trying to exit from Jisreen town towards the safe corridor which leads to al-Mlaiha as four persons from the same family were martyred.

Civil sources told SANA reporter in Eastern Ghouta that a woman and three of her children were martyred when terrorist organizations, positioned in Jisreen town, opened fire on them while they were trying to reach the safe corridor which leads through Jisr al-Ghaida to al-Mlaiha town.

