Turkish regime escalates aggression on Afrin in violation of UNSC resolution no. 2401

Aleppo, SANA- The forces of the Turkish regime and its mercenaries have escalated their continuous aggression against Afrin area in the northern Aleppo countryside, in violation of the most recent United Nations Security Council resolution no. 2401 on stopping combat activities in Syria for 30 days.

Local sources told SANA’s reporter that the Turkish forces and their affiliated terrorist groups heavily bombarded Jandires and Rajo towns in the western countryside of Afrin, causing massive destruction to houses.

Large numbers of locals have left their homes and villages to escape the hell of the aggression of the Turkish regime and its mercenaries, as considerable destruction was caused to houses and agricultural properties due to the Turkish assault on the villages in the western countryside of Afrin area, according to the sources.

A medical source at Afrin Hospital said that the Hospital has received on Sunday three civilians who were injured as a result of the Turkish aggression on the western countryside of Afrin area.

The forces of the Turkish regime targeted the road between Aleppo and Afrin at al-Zyara checkpoint in an attempt to prevent the traffic of civilian cars and trucks loaded with food coming to the area of Afrin.

The continuous Turkish aggression on the Afrin area has resulted in the killing and injuring of more than 700 civilians, the displacement of thousands of civilians from their homes, the suspension of education in hundreds of schools, and the destruction of infrastructure and services.

Manar al-Freih / Hazem Sabbagh