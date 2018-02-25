Syrians call on army to accelerate the process of eradicating armed groups’ hotbeds from Ghouta

Sunday / 25 / 02 / 2018
Syrian Arab News Agency S A N A
Syria and the World
Egyptian delegation visits Syrian consulate to announce solidarity with Syria
25 February، 2018
Syria condemns the US administration’s intention to move its embassy to Al-Quds in May
25 February، 2018
Al-Jaafari: Syrian Government has right to retaliate against terrorist groups if they target civilians even with single shell
25 February، 2018
Meeting to determine principles of participation in the upcoming Syrian-Russian economic forum
24 February، 2018
Security Council postpones vote on draft resolution on cessation of hostilities in Syria till Saturday
24 February، 2018
Syrian Days event to kick off in France to shed light on what is happing in Syria
23 February، 2018
Lavrov: Terrorists in Eastern Ghouta use civilians as human shields
23 February، 2018
Local
For the first time, Syrian medical team successfully separates conjoined twin
25 February، 2018
New Governors of Deir Ezzor and Quneitra sworn in before President al-Assad
25 February، 2018
The Cabinet sets cohesive plan for restoring services to liberated villages in Idleb countryside
25 February، 2018
Sunday weather forecast: Skies partly cloudy, rain showers expected
25 February، 2018
Foreign Ministry: France not eligible to play any role in peace process in Syria as long as it supports terrorism
22 February، 2018
Legal status of 150 persons from Aleppo’s Manbij settled
22 February، 2018
President al-Assad appoints new governors for Deir Ezzor and Qunaitera
22 February، 2018
Arab, International
Putin: Cessation of combat activities in Syria does not include terrorist organizations
25 February، 2018
Security Council adopts resolution calling for cessation of combat activities in Syria
24 February، 2018
Russian, Swedish foreign ministers discuss process of settling crisis in Syria
24 February، 2018
Tehran: Targeting Syria is part of a plan by foreign powers to destabilize the region
24 February، 2018
Putin: Russian forces alongside Syrian Army defeated terrorist organizations in Syria
23 February، 2018
Nebenzya: No agreement on draft resolution demanding 30-day truce in Syria
23 February، 2018
Lavrov: West turns blind eye to al-Nusra attacks on Damascus
22 February، 2018
Business & Finance
Syrian-Russian Businessmen forum starts activities on Monday
25 February، 2018
2nd phase of National Program for Sustainable Development of Handicrafts kicks off in Damascus
19 February، 2018
3rd businessmen forum kicks off … Government ready to support production process
18 February، 2018
Made in Syria Expo garners positive reactions from foreign visitors
17 February، 2018
Russian Energy Minister: Russian companies to participate in the rehabilitation of oil fields in Syria
13 February، 2018
Governmental delegation visits Syria Towers and Movenpick projects in Damascus
12 February، 2018
With the participation 68 businesswomen, Aleppo Rising fair kicks off
9 February، 2018
Culture & Arts
25 February، 2018
2018-02-25
