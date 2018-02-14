Velayati: Iranian presence in Syria was upon request of legitimate government in it

14 February، 2018

Tehran, SANA – Iranian Supreme Leader’s Top Adviser Ali Akbar Velayati reaffirmed that the Iranian presence in Syria came in fulfillment of a request by the legitimate government in the country.
Velayati told journalists on Wednesday that those who have come to Syria without any invitation should get out of it.
R. Milhem

Check Also

Russian, Chinese Ambassadors: Any decision on Syria should be taken by Syrian people without foreign intervention

New York, SANA – Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzya stressed that …

Powered by sana | Designed by team to develop the softwarethemetf
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved