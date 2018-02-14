Velayati: Iranian presence in Syria was upon request of legitimate government in it

Tehran, SANA – Iranian Supreme Leader’s Top Adviser Ali Akbar Velayati reaffirmed that the Iranian presence in Syria came in fulfillment of a request by the legitimate government in the country.
Velayati told journalists on Wednesday that those who have come to Syria without any invitation should get out of it.
R. Milhem
