Armed groups attack electricity station in Daraa countryside

13 February، 2018

Daraa, SANA- The armed groups targeted the 66 kV high-voltage line at Khirbet Ghazaleh power station in Daraa in a new breach of the de-escalation zones agreement in the southern region.

Daraa Electricity Company Director General Ghassan al-Zamel told SANA reporter  Monday that the workshop are working on fixing the damage at the 66KV high-voltage line, asserting that electricity rationing hours increased.

Al-Zamel added that the 20KV low-voltage alternative reserve line is being used to feed Daraa city.

