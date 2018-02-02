More civilian causalities due to Turkish continued aggression on Afrin

Aleppo, SANA- The Turkish regime continued its aggression on Afrin area, leaving more civilians dead and causing huge damage to properties and infrastructure.

The Turkish forces bombarded with all types of weapons the civilians’ houses in Bulbul area, causing critical injury for a young man from Qastal Mikdad and massive material damage to public and private properties, local sources told SANA.

The sources added that the Turkish forces intensively bombed the villages and towns of Raju area, causing more destruction in the olive groves, fruit trees, infrastructure and vital facilities, most of which came out of service, which threatens the lives of civilians, especially children.

Manar/Ghossoun