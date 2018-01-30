7 civilians injured in armed groups shelling attacks on Harasta suburb and Ish al-warwar

Damascus Countryside, SANA – Seven civilians were injured and material damages were caused on Monday in mortar attacks that hit the residential suburb of Harasta in Damascus countryside and Ish al-Warwar neighborhood in Damascus, in a new violation of de-escalation zones agreement in eastern Ghouta.

13 mortar shells, fired by armed groups positioned in Eastern Ghouta, landed in the suburb of Harasta and the surrounding area, leaving 4 civilians injured of varying severity, and two mortar shells landed in Ish al-Warwar neighborhood leaving 3 civilians injured, in addition to causing material damages to several houses, cars and shops in both areas, a source at Damascus Countryside Police Command said told SANA.

The Syrian Arab Army retaliated by launching accurate strikes against the area which had been serving as a base for the mortar attacks and resulted in eliminating a number of mortar launching-pads and inflicting heavy losses upon the armed groups.

Emma /Mazen