Army establishes control over all villages and town northeast of Khanasser-Tal al-Daman road in Aleppo countryside

Aleppo, SANA – The Syrian Arab Army, in cooperation with supporting forces, achieved new victories during their continuous operations to uproot Jabhat al-Nasra terrorist organization and its affiliated terrorist groups in Aleppo southern countryside, establishing full control over every village and town northeast of Khanasser-Tal al-Daman road all the way to al-Arba’een Mountain.

SANA’s correspondent said that over the past few hours, army units and their allies established control over the village and farms of Burj Sabna, Swaiha, al-Ismailiya, Marbaet al-Salloum,Jub Ghleis, Jub al-Khafi, Rasm Abdo Bisha, Bisha, Muraba’a Kabira, Rabi’a, al-Bakat, al-Zaidiya, al-Satablat, Rasm al-Bassas, Jub al-Tina, Rasm al-Karkour, Madaen Kabir, Mshairfet Arjul, Talil al-Sayyah, al-Zana, Rasm Fattah, al-Samiriya, Mughairat al-Shebli, Bassila, al-Hajeb, Rasm Shoukan, Soyan, Kafro Hoot, al-Tiba, Burj Ghazawi, Jadida, Sarj Fare’a, Hajj Mansour, Khirbet al-Muaijer, al-Qunaitrat, Sarja Gharbiya, Talil al-Sayyah, Rajm Omairat, al-Marhamiya, and Mushreft al-Hilalat.

Earlier today, the correspondent said that the army established control over Jabal al-Madwar, Wadi al-Sanou’, the villages of Nu’maniyah, Bouaida saghira, Mushrefat al-Bouadatin, , Bouaida Kabira and al-Wajed in the northeast of the road between al-Damman and al-Arba’een Mountain in the southern countryside.

The correspondent added that the engineering units finished combing the liberated villages. The remaining terrorists who fled from the villages were targeted by the army’s intensive artillery and air strikes.

On Saturday evening, the army units and allied forces, carried out swift operations in the vicinity of al-Arba’een Mountain in the southern countryside of Aleppo, taking control over the villages of Barda, Tel Hatabat, Batrana, Ja’far Mansour,Rjaila, Arjal, Gharirfa and Munbateh reaching to town of Tal al-Damman, west of Khanzer. Other army units advanced from Tal Ahmar, southwest of Khanaser, and established control over several villages in the vicinity of Tal al-Damman town.

Establishing control over the 45-km-long road between Khanaser, Tal al-Damman and al-Arba’een Mountain completely secures the southern countryside of Aleppo which includes dozens of villages and areas.

