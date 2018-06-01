Rallies continue in Iranian cities, denouncing unrest and foreign interference 

Tehran, SANA- Millions of Iranians turned out for rallies in rejection of acts of vandalism and chaos in the country and to support the Iranian leadership.

The demonstrations took place in more than 40 Iranian cities and towns, in which participants raised banners denouncing the US and Zionist intervention and condemning the incitement and misleading campaigns broadcast by foreign media outlets.

The demonstrators called on authorities to firmly deal with those who want to exploit the people’s demands to stir up unrest in the country.

Manar/Ghossoun