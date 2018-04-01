Russian MoD: Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashed in Syria due to tech malfunction

Moscow, SANA- The Russian Defense Ministry said that a Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashed in Syria due to a technical malfunction, and both pilots died in the accident.

“On December 31st, a Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashed during a flight to Hama airfield due to a technical malfunction,” the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday in a statement.

The Ministry added that, the two pilots died in a crash landing 15 km away from the airfield. A flight engineer was injured in the accident and later transported by a search and rescue team to the Hmeimim air base, where he was provided medical assistance.

Shaza / Hazem Sabbagh