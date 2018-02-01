President al-Assad reshuffles Cabinet, appoints new Ministers of Defense, Information and Industry

Damascus, SANA- President Bashar al-Assad issued on Monday Decree No.1 for 2018 that reshuffles the government, appoints new Ministers of Defense, Information and Industry.

The Decree named Major Gen. Ali Abdullah Ayoub as Minister of Defense, Mohamed Mazen Ali Yousef as Minister of Industry and Imad Abdullah Sara as Minister of Information.

General Ali Abdullah Ayoub was born in Lattakia in 1952.

He Joined the Military Academy on 1/11/1971 (Armored Corps) and became major general on 1/1/2012.

Ayoub occupied several positions in military leadership , the latest of which was Chief of the General Staff of the Army and Armed Forces since 21/7/2012.

Married with three sons.

Minister Mohamed Mazen Ali Yousef was born in Damascus countryside, 1969.

He graduated from Damascus University in 1991, Faculty of Economy, accounting Department.

Married with three daughters.

Minister of Information, Imad Abdullah Sara was born in Damascus, 1968.

Holds diploma in information from Damascus University.

Member in the Syrian Journalists’ Union since 1992,

Lecturer at the Faculty of Information.

News director of al-Dounia TV between 2008 and 2012.

He became Director of al-Ikhbariya TV in 2012.

General Director of the General Establishment Radio &Television since 2016.

Married with three sons.

ٍShaza/Manar al-Freih/Mazen