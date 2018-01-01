44 martyrs’ bodies pulled out from one of Raqqa Countryside mass graves

Raqqa, SANA- The bodies of 44 civilians and military personnel were pulled out from the two mass graves discovered recently in the western countryside of Raqqa.

The martyrs were executed at the hands of Deash (ISIS) terrorists when they were seizing the area.

Aleppo Police Chief Maj. Gen Issam al-Shali told SANA that the exhumation of the martyrs’ bodies from the second mass grave near the grain silos at a distance of 7 km to the southeast of Dbsi Afnan town ended on Sunday by pulling out the bodies of 44 civilians and military personnel.

He pointed out that all legal and technical procedures has been taken to identify the names of the martyrs in order to hand their bodies over to their families.

On Saturday, 115 martyrs’ bodies were exhumed from one of the two graves in Raqqa countryside.

Manar al-Freih