Syria strongly condemns statements by de Mistura and French Foreign Ministry about recent Geneva round

Damascus, SANA – Syria strongly condemned the statements made by UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura and the French Foreign Ministry which accused Syria of being responsible for not making progress in the recent round of Geneva talks.

An official source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry told SANA that these allegations show that Syria’s enemies are persisting in their campaigns of misdirection and lies as they have been doing since the beginning of the aggression on Syria.

The source asserted that Syria has always dealt in a positive manner with all honest efforts to resolve the crisis, and that the Syrian Arab Republic has been engaging in the sessions of the recent round in a serious manner with hope that it would lead to positive results, but the “Riyadh statement” and the preemptive positions it contained undermined all expectations.

The source went on to stress that the aforementioned statement was formulated for the sole purpose of stalling and derailing this round, because the enemies of Syria and their pawns do not want stability in it.

The source affirmed that everyone should realize that the Geneva process is Syria-led intra-Syrian dialogue, and the Special Envoy must realize this fully and work to remove obstacles placed by the states and sides that control other parties in Geneva, adding that the envoy must be honest and objective in order to reach results that would put an end to the crisis.

Hazem Sabbagh