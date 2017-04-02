Updated-The army establishes control over new areas in Damascus Countrsyside

Damascus countryside, SANA-The army units established control over the Third Battalion and al-Kassarart al-Sharqiyeh and

al-Kassarat al-Gharbiyeh to the south and east of al-Seen airport in Damascus Countryside, according to a military source.

Earlier on the day, the source said an army unit, in cooperation with the suporting forces, established full control over a number of positions, among them Mansour 1 and 2, and inflicted heavy losses upon ISIS terrorists, destroying 6 of their vehicles, some equipped with heavy machineguns, in al-Emarati Farm, east of al-Seen Airport.

The source added that the army operations in those areas ended up with the killing of a number of ISIS terrorists and destroying a tank, an armored vehicle and 4 vehicles equipped with heavy machineguns.

Homs

Army units destroyed command centers and ammunition depots for Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in Deir Foul, Kfarlaha, Tal Dahab and Tal Dao in Homs countryside, killing all the terrorists there.

Deir Ezzor

Army units, in cooperation with backing forces, advanced in the southern outskirts of Deir Ezzor city and continued their military operations against ISIS.

SANA reporter said that the army established full control over strategic hills in the surroundings of Deir Ezzor and cut the ISIS rout supplies from the direction of al-Thardah front towards the axes of the Defense Camp.

The source added that the army inflicted heavy loses upon the ISIS terrorists in personnel and equipment.

Another army unit destroyed two ISIS vehicles and eliminated all members of an armed terrorist group in the surroundings of al-Jafra village in the eastern countryside of the province.