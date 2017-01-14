Two killed, eight injured in ISIS terrorist attack with mortar shells on Deir Ezzor city

Provinces, SANA-Two people were killed and eight others got injured when ISIS terrorists targeted residential neighborhoods in Deir Ezzor city with mortar shells.

SANA reporter in Deir Ezzor said that ISIS terrorists on Saturday attacked al-Joura and al-Qousour neighborhoods with mortar shells, claiming the lives of two people, injuring eight others and causing material damage to the citizens’ houses and properties.

Damascus Countryside

Terrorists of Jabhat al-Nusra targeted with mortar shells the village of Harfa in the southwestern countryside of Damascus.

SANA reporter said that terrorists of Jabhat al-Nusra positioned in Beit Jen targeted with mortar shells the village of Harfa, causing material damage to the citizens’ houses and the public and private properties. No casualties were reported.

Sweida

Terrorists spread in the eastern countryside of Daraa Province targeted on Saturday

al-Mojeimer village in Sweida Province with mortar shells, causing only material damage to private properties.

SANA reporter in Sweida said that the terrorists targeted al-Mojeimer village with four mortar shells, causing material damage to a house and a tractor, adding that no casualties were reported.

H. Zain/ R.Milhem/Ghossoun