President al-Assad: Liberation of Aleppo is a relapse for terrorism-backing countries

Damascus, SANA – President Bashar al-Assad stressed on Thursday that the liberation of Aleppo from terrorism is a victory not just for Syria but for all those who are effectively contributing to the fight against terrorism, particularly Iran and Russia.

“It is also a relapse for all the countries that are hostile towards the Syrian people and that have used terrorism as a means to realize their interests,” said the President during a meeting with the Iranian Assistant Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs Jaberi Ansari and the accompanying delegation.

Talks focused on the latest developments in Syria and on the regional and international levels, with Ansari presenting to President al-Assad a review of the diplomatic efforts put towards ending the terrorist war waged on the Syrian people, especially with regard to the recent tripartite meeting in Moscow, which brought together the foreign ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey.

Stress was placed on the significance of the recent victory in Aleppo, which was regarded by both sides as a major step towards the full elimination of terrorism all over the Syrian territory and towards creating the favorable conditions to find a solution that brings the war to an end.

The Iranian diplomat noted that the strategic relations binding Syria and Iran for decades have contributed to fortifying the two countries, and the countries of the region in general, in the face of the external plots, stressing that Tehran will continue developing its relations with Damascus and providing all that is necessary to help consolidate the Syrian people’s steadfastness in confronting

terrorism.

Later, Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Maollem met Ansari and listened to a detailed review of the results of the Moscow meeting between Iran, Russia and Turkey.

They also discussed the developments in Syria and the region, with the viewpoints of both sides matching on various issues.

