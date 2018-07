Quneitra, SANA – Ten buses entered Um Batina village in Quneitra southern countryside in order to evacuate terrorists unwilling to settle their legal status towards north Syria.

This procedure Thursday came as part of the agreement reached to end the terrorist presence in Quneitra countryside.

The agreement provides for the return of the Syrian Arab Army to its pre-2011 positions and the evacuation of those unwilling for settlement.

R.Raslan/Mazen