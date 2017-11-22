Army regains control over new areas in Deir Ezzor

Deir Ezzor, SANA – Army and Armed Forces units, in cooperation with the allied forces, reestablished control over the eastern and western parts of Mahakan village in Deir Ezzor province after fierce clashes with Daesh (ISIS) terrorists.

SANA’s reporter in Deir Ezzor said on Wednesday that the army units secured the villages and towns of Daher al-Nasrani, al-Sheikh Ali, Wadi al-Khour, Faidat Ahmad al-Haifan, Wadi Fleiteh, and Wadi al-Sail as Daesh terrorists fled these areas.

In the same context, army units regained control over the villages of al-Kashfeh, al-Salhiyeh, Wadi al-Ward point, Tal Melhim, and Sha’b Kha’ein on the road between al-Mayadeen and al-Boukamal after destroying the last of the Daesh positions in them.

H. Zain/ Hazem Sabbagh