Army advances in operations against ISIS in Deir Ezzor, eliminating many terrorists

Deir Ezzor, SANA – Syrian Arab Army units, supported by the Syrian Air Force, carried out operations targeting ISIS positions in a number of neighborhoods in Deir Ezzor city.

SANA’s correspondent said that the Air Force carried out a series of airstrikes on bases, gatherings, and fortified positions of ISIS in the neighborhoods of al-Hamidiye, al-Kanamat, al-Sheikh Yassin, and al-Jbaileh, killing and injuring a number of terrorists.

The correspondent said that army units, in cooperation with allied forces, advanced further in the operations against ISIS in al-Hamidiye neighborhood, eliminating terrorists in a number of blocks of buildings, services departments, and the main street up to Khadija al-Kubra School.

The correspondent added that many terrorists were left dead or injured following violent clashes between army units and ISIS groups in Borsaeed Street and al-Matar al-Qadim neighborhood.

Hazem Sabbagh